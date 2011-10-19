UPDATE 2-Nomura set to buy GE Capital unit in China -source

* Would seek to convert to a bank, offer yuan products-source

* Nomura also pursuing partner for China securities JV-source

* Deal requires approval by local regulators (Adds comments from source on details of Nomura's plan)

TOKYO, Oct 19 Nomura Holdings , Japan's largest investment bank, is set to buy a China unit of GE Capital in a key step towards building a solid footing in the fast-growing financial markets of the mainland, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

While Nomura has had a presence in China for around three decades, it lacks banking and securities licenses needed to offer services in the local currency and fully tap into the country's rapidly expanding economy.

Nomura has reached an agreement to buy Shanghai-based GE Capital Finance (China), according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has yet to be approved by regulators.

It would then apply to convert the company into a bank and seek licenses to provide various yuan-denominated services such as forex hedging solutions to Chinese exporters or international firms with operations in China, the source said.

The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Nomura declined to comment. GE Capital could not be immediately reached for comment.

Nomura is, at the same time, pursuing a securities joint-venture partner to allow it to underwrite stock and bond transactions in China, the source said. That would allow it to compete with rivals such as Goldman Sachs and UBS , which already have ventures in operation.

COVETED GOAL

Underwriting securities in China is the long-coveted goal of non-Chinese investment banks, given the economy's future growth projections and fee potential. Big profits at foreign banks in China, however, have proven hard to grasp, thanks to several factors, including intense and growing competition from local competitors.

Nomura purchased the Asia and European Lehman Brothers businesses in 2008 following the Wall Street bank's collapse. That deal gave Nomura the opportunity to broadly strengthen its presence across Asia and the world through Lehman's investment banking division, among other units.

Nomura has been clear in stating that part of its planned expansion after the Lehman acquisition would focus on gaining more access and licenses in China.

However, the GE deal and any other securities joint ventures Nomura pursues are at the mercy of China's regulators, namely the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).

The CBRC often conducts a long and deliberate review and approval process that can sometimes take more than a year before a transaction is allowed to go through.

The status of a CBRC approval for the Nomura-GE Capital deal, and the price of the offer, was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)