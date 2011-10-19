UPDATE 2-Nomura set to buy GE Capital unit in China -source

* Would seek to convert to a bank, offer yuan
products-source
* Nomura also pursuing partner for China securities
JV-source
* Deal requires approval by local regulators
(Adds comments from source on details of Nomura's plan)
TOKYO, Oct 19 Nomura Holdings , Japan's
largest investment bank, is set to buy a China unit of GE
Capital in a key step towards building a solid footing in the
fast-growing financial markets of the mainland, a source with
knowledge of the matter said.
While Nomura has had a presence in China for around three
decades, it lacks banking and securities licenses needed to
offer services in the local currency and fully tap into the
country's rapidly expanding economy.
Nomura has reached an agreement to buy Shanghai-based GE
Capital Finance (China), according to the source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity because the deal has yet to be approved
by regulators.
It would then apply to convert the company into a bank and
seek licenses to provide various yuan-denominated services such
as forex hedging solutions to Chinese exporters or international
firms with operations in China, the source said.
The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Nomura declined to comment. GE Capital could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Nomura is, at the same time, pursuing a securities
joint-venture partner to allow it to underwrite stock and bond
transactions in China, the source said. That would allow it to
compete with rivals such as Goldman Sachs and UBS
, which already have ventures in operation.
COVETED GOAL
Underwriting securities in China is the long-coveted goal of
non-Chinese investment banks, given the economy's future growth
projections and fee potential. Big profits at foreign banks in
China, however, have proven hard to grasp, thanks to several
factors, including intense and growing competition from local
competitors.
Nomura purchased the Asia and European Lehman Brothers
businesses in 2008 following the Wall Street bank's collapse.
That deal gave Nomura the opportunity to broadly strengthen its
presence across Asia and the world through Lehman's investment
banking division, among other units.
Nomura has been clear in stating that part of its planned
expansion after the Lehman acquisition would focus on gaining
more access and licenses in China.
However, the GE deal and any other securities joint ventures
Nomura pursues are at the mercy of China's regulators, namely
the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).
The CBRC often conducts a long and deliberate review and
approval process that can sometimes take more than a year before
a transaction is allowed to go through.
The status of a CBRC approval for the Nomura-GE Capital
deal, and the price of the offer, was not immediately clear.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund
Klamann, Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)