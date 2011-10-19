CORRECTED-Nomura set to buy GE Capital unit in China -WSJ

(Corrects second paragraph to clarify that the company to be
acquired will allow Nomura to offer yuan-denominated products to
local investors, not to underwrite stock an bond transactions,
and that Nomura is seeking a separate partner for underwriting.)
TOKYO Oct 19 Nomura Holdings , Japan's
biggest brokerage, is set to buy a China unit of GE Capital that
will help it expand into Asia's largest economy, the Wall Street
journal reported.
Acquiring the consumer finance business will allow it to
offer yuan-denominated products to local investors, the paper
said. It added that Nomura was also seeking a securities
joint-venture partner to allow it to underwrite stock and bond
transactions in China, where rivals such as Goldman Sachs
already operate securities joint ventures.
Nomura is still waiting for China's financial regulators to
approve the deal for the GE Capital unit, the WSJ said.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Edmund
Klamann)