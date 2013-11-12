Nomura announces six hires to boost banking business

Nov 12 Asian investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc
said on Tuesday it had made a number of hires as it
seeks to strengthen its investment banking division.
The firm has hired Edward Aitken as head of Americas retail
investment banking. He previously held banking roles at Merrill
Lynch, RBC Capital Markets and Viant Group.
Richard Eisenberg has joined Nomura as the head of media
investment banking for the Americas after stints at UBS and
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ben Adams has joined Nomura's healthcare group where he will
cover healthcare services. He has previously worked at Barclays
Capital, Bear Stearns and BMO Capital Markets.
Christopher Turner joined Nomura's financial sponsors group
from Barclays.
William Hunter joined the bank's global natural resources,
group focusing on the mining sector. He has held roles at
Jefferies and Teneo Capital.
Georges Azzam has joined Nomura's mergers and acquisitions
team as the co-head of Americas M&A. He has held senior roles at
Salomon Brothers and Societe Generale.