CORRECTED-Nomura sees end to overseas business losses; analysts see tough markets ahead

(Corrects figure in paragraph 6 to $1.6 billion from $1.9
billion)
TOKYO May 28 Japan's biggest brokerage Nomura
Holdings Inc plans to keep a lid on costs as it chases
a profit at its loss-making overseas business for the first time
in six years, a target some analysts see as tough amid looming
financial market jitters.
Nomura on Thursday told investors at a presentation in the
capital that its still targeting pretax profit target of 50
billion yen ($404 million) from its overseas business in the
current financial year through next March.
The brokerage had hoped to restore the business, which
accounts for 60 percent of its wholesale revenue, to
profitability last fiscal year. But that plan was derailed by
provisions for legal costs related to overseas lawsuits.
"Firm management of cost control is key to ensuring we
achieve our international profitability target," said Nomura's
head of global markets Steven Ashley, speaking to reporters at
the event.
Cost controls, as well as increased business with pension
funds and insurers thanks to an improved credit rating and more
international mergers and acquisitions, are helping progress
towards the achievement of its overseas target, Nomura said. The
brokerage previously said it has cut $2 billion in costs since
the 2008 financial crisis.
Nomura also said it aims to reach $2 billion in revenue, up
from the current $1.6 billion, from its investment banking
division within three years, with equal amounts coming from
domestic and foreign markets.
But some analysts see the 50 billion yen profit target as
challenging for Nomura, through no fault of its own. They say
the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike in the coming year
could fuel uncertainty in financial markets and lead to
decreased order volumes for brokerages in general.
"Thinking about the current environment, achieving the goals
for this fiscal year is still challenging," said Masao Muraki,
an analyst at Deutsche Bank in Tokyo. "The overseas earnings
environment remains unclear."
For the year that ended on March 31, Nomura reported a
pretax loss of 16.4 billion yen for its international
operations, its fifth straight year of losses. But it said it
would have returned to profit were it not for legal cost
provisions.
Earlier this month, a U.S. judge ordered Nomura and Royal
Bank of Scotland Group Plc to pay a combined $806
million for making false statements in selling mortgage-backed
securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Nomura has said it plans to appeal the judgment.
($1 = 123.7000 yen)
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)