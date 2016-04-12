Nomura to cut around 500-600 jobs in Europe cash equities pullback - sources

TOKYO, April 12 Nomura Holdings Inc plans to cut between 500-600 jobs, mainly in its European cash equities business, as Japan's biggest brokerage tries to stem losses incurred in its long-term drive to become a major global industry player, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Some jobs will also go in Nomura's global markets division in the Americas, the people said, without elaborating. They declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Joey Wu, a spokeswoman for Nomura based in Tokyo, declined to comment. ($1 = 108.2400 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson and Emi Emoto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)