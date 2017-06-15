Nomura bond trader fraud trial ends in split U.S. jury verdict

| June 15
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a
mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc
traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to
customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and
sold.
Jurors in Hartford, Connecticut found Michael Gramins guilty
on a conspiracy charge, but found him not guilty on six other
counts and could not reach a verdict on the remaining two.
Another defendant, Tyler Peters, was found not guilty on all
nine counts he faced. Ross Shapiro, the third defendant, was
found not guilty on eight counts, and jurors could not agree on
a ninth, also for conspiracy.
The trial began on May 8, and jurors began deliberating on
June 6.
Gramins' conviction is the second in a federal crackdown
into deceptive bond trading practices that was unveiled in
January 2013, and has been overseen mainly by the office of U.S.
Attorney Deirdre Daly in Connecticut.
It followed the January conviction in a retrial involving
similar claims against former Jefferies Group trader Jesse
Litvak. He was later sentenced to serve two years in prison and
pay a $2 million fine. Litvak is appealing.
Thursday's verdict was confirmed by Daly's office and
lawyers involved in the case. It is unclear whether prosecutors
will retry Gramins and Shapiro on the deadlocked counts.
A spokesman for Daly had no immediate comment.
Marc Mukasey, a lawyer for Gramins, in an email said he
intends to file motions related to his client's conspiracy
conviction. A lawyer for Shapiro had no immediate comment. Alex
Spiro, a lawyer for Peters, declined to comment.
U.S. authorities have charged at least 10 people, including
six from Nomura, in connection with the bond trading probe.
Three of the eight traders facing criminal charges decided
to plead guilty and cooperate: former Nomura trader Frank
DiNucci, and former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
traders Matthew Katke and Adam Siegel.
David Demos, formerly of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co, was also
criminally charged, and has pleaded not guilty.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission separately
brought civil charges against former Nomura traders Kee Chan and
James Im. Chan settled with the SEC, but Im did not.
The case is U.S. v. Shapiro et al, U.S. District Court,
District of Connecticut, No. 15-cr-00155.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane
Craft)