Nomura to pay more than $3 mln to settle U.S. mortgage securities claims

Nov 2 Nomura Holdings Inc will pay more than $3 million to settle claims that it sold faulty U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities to two corporate credit unions, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) said on Wednesday.

The settlement covers claims made by the NCUA in 2011 as liquidating agent for Western Corporate Federal Credit Union and U.S. Central Federal Credit Union. Nomura did not admit to fault in agreeing to settle, the NCUA said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

