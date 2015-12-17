版本:
MOVES-Nomura hires Leng as non-executive chairman for European unit

Dec 17 Tokyo-based financial services provider Nomura Holdings Inc appointed Jim Leng as non-executive chairman of its unit, Nomura Europe Holdings Plc.

He previously worked at HSBC Bank Plc as director and chairman. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

