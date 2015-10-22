MOVES-Nomura names Johnny Heng investment head for Asia wealth management

Oct 22 Investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc appointed Johnny Heng as chief investment officer of its wealth management unit in Asia, excluding Japan.

Heng joins from Coutts, the wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, where he was managing director and head of investment services for Asia. (bit.ly/1hX2j3s)

Heng, based in Singapore, has 20 years of experience in investments covering all asset classes. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)