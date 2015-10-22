MOVES-Nomura names Johnny Heng investment head for Asia wealth management

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
Oct 22 Investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc appointed Johnny Heng as chief investment officer of its wealth management unit in Asia, excluding Japan.
Heng joins from Coutts, the wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, where he was managing director and head of investment services for Asia. (bit.ly/1hX2j3s)
Heng, based in Singapore, has 20 years of experience in investments covering all asset classes. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.