版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 17日 星期二 05:01 BJT

MOVES-Nomura hires 3 managing directors for emerging markets

Nov 16 Japanese investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc said it hired three managing directors for its emerging markets group in the Americas.

The company hired Karan Madan as head of emerging markets, Americas, to develop its EM macro, credit flow and structured products.

JP Alvarado has joined Nomura as a managing director and head of Latin America credit trading along with Siobhan Morden, who will head its Latin America fixed-income strategy.

Madan was most recently at Barclays where he was regional head of Latin America and head of Latin America FICC trading.

Morden joins from Jefferies, while Alvarado was most recently head of Latin America credit trading at Barclays. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐