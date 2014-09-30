MOVES-Nomura adds two executives to prime finance division

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
Sept 30 Japanese financial services company Nomura Holdings Inc said it appointed Massimo Labella and Babita Ittoo in its prime finance division.
Labella has joined as head of directional Delta One sales, Nomura said in a statement.
He has earlier worked with JPMorgan Chase & Co for 12 years.
Ittoo has joined as a vice president, focusing on client origination in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). She has spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs.
Both will be based in London and report to Phil Morgan, head of prime finance sales for EMEA. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.