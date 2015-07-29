UPDATE 1-Nomura's quarterly net profit more than triples on stocks boom

* Q1 net profit 68.7 bln Y vs 55.3 bln avg estimate of 2 analysts

* Retail, asset management business strong

* Wholesale business impacted by weak fixed income (Adds details of results, CEO comment)

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, July 29 Japanese brokerage Nomura Holdings's first-quarter net profit more than tripled as strong demand from customers to trade domestic stocks boosted its commissions.

But, like for many of its global peers, weak fixed income trading operations hurt Nomura's wholesale business. The tough market conditions that led to the fixed income weakness could impact Nomura's stated plans to turn its overseas business profitable this year.

Japan's biggest investment banking and brokerage group said on Wednesday its April-June net profit was 68.7 billion yen ($556 million), compared with 19.8 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year. That compared with an average estimate of 55.3 billion yen from two analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The pro-growth policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have spurred investments into Japanese stocks, helping Nomura to boost its stock trading revenue. The benchmark Nikkei share index hit an 18-1/2-year high in June.

An active Japanese stock market also helped money flow into its asset management business.

Nomura's earnings were also supported by fees from its investment banking business. Despite the weakened yen, Japanese companies remain active in acquiring overseas firms to grow outside of their home market.

Signature deals facilitated by Nomura include a joint investment of trading house Itochu Corp with Thailand's conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group in Citic Ltd, part of China's oldest and biggest conglomerate.

Nomura was also an adviser for the transaction where Japanese freight carrier Kintetsu World Express Inc bought Singapore's APL Logistics.

Nomura's overall revenue was 508 billion yen for the quarter, up 10 percent from the year-ago quarter but down 0.3 percent from the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The fixed income business slowed down amid a downturn in bond trading. Fixed income trading has dragged on the earnings of Goldman Sachs and other big Wall Street banks during the latest quarter as concerns ranging from the Greek debt crisis to the timing of a long-awaited U.S. interest rate hike kept traders on the sidelines.

"While fixed income was impacted by challenging markets, wholesale revenue was underpinned by continued growth in equities and momentum in our international investment banking business," said Nomura Chief Executive Koji Nagai in a statement.

Shares in Nomura are up by a quarter this year, handily outperforming those of smaller rival Daiwa Securities which are down nearly 4 percent this year. ($1 = 123.5000 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)