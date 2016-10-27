UPDATE 2-Japan's Nomura Q2 profit leaps on wholesale surge, overseas pickup

* Q2 net pft 61.2 bln yen vs 46.6 bln yen a year ago

By Thomas Wilson

TOKYO, Oct 27 Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage, said second-quarter profit jumped nearly a third as investors ploughed money into currency hedging and bonds amid uncertainty over the global economy stoked by Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the run-up to the U.S. presidential election.

With overseas business extending its climb out of losses after a painful restructuring announced in April, Nomura said in a statement its July-September net profit climbed 31 percent from a year earlier to 61.2 billion yen ($586 million) despite a slump in its retail business as investors shunned stocks.

Pretax profit at Nomura's wholesale division, which includes currency and bond trading, rocketed nearly fivefold from a year earlier to 39.3 billion yen. Volatility in foreign exchange rates in the wake of Britain's June 'Brexit' vote boosted demand for bonds and forex hedging products, even as domestic retail investors remained in a "wait-and-see mode", Nomura said.

However, Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura said the domestic market was beginning to stabilise as uncertainty eases, boosted by the strong performance of Kyushu Railway Co's listing this week - the world's third-biggest this year.

"We've started to see some brightness in the market," Kitamura said at a earnings briefing. "We expect uncertainty to clear once events such as the (U.S.) election and (Federal Open Market Committee meeting) in November are finished."

Global investment banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have in recent weeks reported strong quarterly profit, helped by strong bond trading.

Nomura's wholesale unit was also buoyed by fees from advising companies in a spate of domestic mergers and acquisitions, driven by restructuring in industries such as oil refining.

But with retail investors remaining cautious from July to September, pretax profit in Nomura's retail arm tumbled by nearly two-thirds compared with a year earlier to 14.4 billion yen. Demand for both stocks and domestic bonds was depressed, Nomura said.

Meanwhile Nomura's overseas business, which racked up 385 billion yen in losses over the last six years, continued to recover following the heavy cost cuts implemented early this year.

The operations recorded a quarterly pretax profit of 23.2 billion yen, up from a loss of 45.8 billion yen a year earlier.

All three of Nomura's three geographical areas were also in the black for the first time since October-December 2012, suggesting the brokerage is on course for now to restore its overseas business to annual profit by in the 12 months through March 2017. ($1 = 104.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)