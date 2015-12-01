UPDATE 1-Japan's Nomura to invest further in Americas operations

* Sees slower growth in global investment banking industry
* Cuts 2020 profit outlook for its wholesale division
By Emi Emoto
TOKYO, Dec 1 Japan's biggest brokerage Nomura
Holdings Inc said it will invest further in its
Americas operations over the next two to three years, seeking to
strengthen its M&A advisory and primary equity and debt
businesses in the region.
The Americas generates more than half of global fee revenue
for investment banks, Nomura CEO Koji Nagai told a briefing on
the broker's business strategy.
"There is still room for growth. We will keep strengthening
there," he said.
Nomura's overseas division has posted losses for five
consecutive years but the brokerage is aiming to restore the
business to profitability in the current financial year to end
March.
Citing slowing growth for the global investment banking
industry, Nomura trimmed its wholesale division's pretax profit
goal for 2020 to a range of 200-220 billion yen ($1.6-$1.8
billion), 10 billion yen less than an earlier forecast.
The division made a pretax profit of 82.2 billion yen in the
past financial year.
The company kept its overall pretax profit target for its
retail, asset management and wholesale divisions for 2020 at a
range of 450-470 billion yen.
($1 = 122.7300 yen)
(Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Miral Fahmy and Edwina Gibbs)