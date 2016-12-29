Japan's Nomura sees opportunities from Trump's pro-business agenda

* Expectations for U.S. economic boost pushes up equities
trading
* Increased business activity to benefit Nomura -CEO
* Any protectionism under Trump not good for global economy
-CEO
* "Considering options for every scenario" for Brexit -CEO
* No.2 brokerage Daiwa studying post-Brexit move -Daiwa CEO
By Thomas Wilson and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, Dec 29 Nomura Holdings Inc sees
opportunities in the pro-business stance of U.S. president-elect
Donald Trump, though his protectionist tilt brings uncertainty
to the global economy, said the chief of Japan's biggest
brokerage and investment bank.
Japanese shares have gained since the New York billionaire's
Nov. 8 election, spurred by Wall Street where investors are
betting Trump's support of deregulation and infrastructure
spending could boost the U.S. economy.
"The market expects business and economy-friendly policies,"
CEO Koji Nagai told Reuters. "Clients will have to rebalance
portfolios, in both Japan and America. That's a chance for us."
Investors shifting funds to riskier assets such as shares
would be a boon for Nomura's equity trading arm, while increased
business activity will benefit its advisory and equity and bond
underwriting divisions, Nagai said.
Nomura earned over half of April-September overseas pretax
profit in the Americas, where it is shifting focus to
client-oriented services from market-based trading.
TRUMP BARRIERS
But Trump has spoken of measures to protect U.S. businesses
at the expense of foreign interests, including pulling the U.S.
out of the North American Free Trade Agreement and Trans-Pacific
Partnership trade pact, and imposing tariffs on some imports.
Any such measures could have a detrimental effect on trade,
Nagai said - something likely to limit opportunities for
financial firms such as Nomura.
"If the U.S. adopts a protectionist trade policy, it won't
have a good impact on the global economy," Nagai said.
While it is difficult to gauge the costs of policies that
impede cross-border trade and investment, Trump's protectionism
could have an adverse impact on Japan's export-heavy economy, a
Reuters poll showed this month.
BREXIT MOVES
In Europe, Nomura and its peers face the possibility of
losing so-called passporting rights that allow them to provide
services across the European Union (EU) from bases in Britain
following the latter's vote to withdraw from the bloc.
Some are considering shifting operations to EU cities such
as Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin and Amsterdam.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan's
third-largest banking group, last week said it was studying
sites for a new banking headquarters in Europe.
For Nomura, Nagai said such moves would be costly, and that
he was "considering options for every scenario".
Daiwa Securities Group Inc, Japan's second-biggest
brokerage by revenue, said it was examining setting up a base
within the euro zone should it lose passporting rights.
Daiwa's European arm accounts for only a small share of its
overall business, so any Brexit impact would be small, it said.
"We are studying various things, including establishing a
new base on the continent," CEO Takashi Hibino said, citing
locations such as Frankfurt, Dublin and Paris.
($1 = 117.4500 yen)
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson and Emi Emoto; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)