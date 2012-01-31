Moody's, weak outlook loom over Nomura results

| TOKYO
TOKYO Feb 1 Nomura Holdings,
Japan's top brokerage, is expected to show on Wednesday that it
roughly broke even in the latest quarter despite a big one-off
investment gain, exposing its weak earnings power and
underscoring fears of a credit downgrade.
The results will come three weeks after the abrupt departure
of two senior ex-Lehman Brothers bankers, which highlighted the
poor performance of its wholesale operations and raised
questions over its overseas strategy.
The brokerage is seen booking a small quarterly net loss of
about 2.5 billion yen ($32.7 million), according to the average
of six analysts polled by Reuters. The forecasts range from a
net loss of 18.3 billion yen to a 13.4 billion yen profit.
Nomura has been scrambling to cut costs after the wholesale
division lost nearly $1 billion in July-September, prompting
Moody's Investors Service to put its Baa2 debt rating under
review for a possible downgrade. A decision is expected in the
coming days.
The market consensus has hardened around a one-notch cut to
a Baa3 rating, which would put Nomura on a par with struggling
local rival Daiwa Securities Group and just one level
above speculative, or "junk", grade.
While an immediate two-notch cut is seen as extremely
unlikely, Moody's could leave the risk of a future cut to junk
on the table if it couples a one-notch downgrade with a negative
outlook. That could be enough to spook some counterparties and
may force Nomura to further trim operations overseas, analysts
said.
"An investment grade rating is critical for investment
banks. A one-notch cut by itself would not trigger a big outflow
of funds but, depending on the outlook, counterparties could
become increasingly wary," said Deutsche Securities analyst
Masao Muraki.
"Although the possibility is fairly low, a two-notch cut
would prompt more counterparties to avoid dealing with it. In
forming new contracts, counterparties would demand more
collateral, boosting funding costs and reducing profitability."
Nomura is confident its balance sheet is strong enough to
weather a downgrade. It has built up a $70 billion liquidity
pool equal to 15 percent of its assets, has secured funds to
meet refinancing needs over the next four quarters, and the
average maturity of its loans is now six years -- all making an
immediate funding crunch unlikely.
At end-November, with financial markets on edge, Nomura
announced it had reduced its exposure to Greece, Ireland, Italy,
Portugal and Spain to $884 million, down 75 percent in less than
two months. That move included a big cut to repo-to-maturity
transactions -- off-balance sheet agreements that were central
to MF Global's late-October collapse.
"Our balance sheet is solid," Chief Financial Officer Junko
Nakagawa told an investor forum at that time. "Even if there
should be any stress on the repo market we would not have to
rely on new unsecured financing. We have enough cash at hand to
continue business for longer than one year."
EARNINGS POWER
Rather than near-term funding, the greater risk to Nomura is
in the number of clients that might scale back their trading or
demand more favourable terms.
"I don't expect there to be major problems with funding or
it being forced to come up with a big increase in collateral,"
said Natsumu Tsujino, analyst at JP Morgan Securities in Tokyo.
"But market conditions and customer flow are slow and those
conditions could persist for some time. Against that backdrop, a
rating downgrade could make it difficult for Nomura to boost
customer flow."
Moody's cited ongoing losses in Nomura's overseas capital
markets operations, which pushed the broker to a group net loss
of 46.1 billion yen in July-September, as the main factor behind
its review.
Nomura's October-December results are expected to have been
helped by a recovery in fixed income trading and savings from a
$1.2 billion cost-cutting plan launched in November, as well as
an expected 30 billion yen gain from the sale of the Skylark
restaurant chain.
Investors are worried though by weak conditions in Japan, a
market that has generated steady profits for Nomura, helping
cushion the blow of losses overseas after it bought Lehman's
Asian and European operations in 2008.
Earlier this week, Daiwa and SMBC Nikko Securities, Japan's
second- and third-biggest brokers, posted quarterly losses amid
the downturn in global equities markets, which has depressed
trading volumes and investment trust sales.
Daily turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell below 1
trillion yen in December for the first time in more than 8
years, while equity mutual funds suffered a third straight month
of net outflows for the first time in more than a decade.
"I'm worried about the retail business. I expect Nomura to
address the issue, but they could be facing a series of tough
quarters," said JP Morgan's Tsujino.
"It's not as if they can just cut overseas operations and
everything will be fine. They need to take the domestic
operations in a slightly different direction to revive retail
profitability."