UPDATE 4-Nomura returns to profit, wholesale revenues jump

* Oct-Dec net profit 17.8 bln yen vs consensus 2.5 bln yen
loss
* Profit driven by fixed income trading, Skylark sale
* Nomura still faces possible credit rating cut by Moody's
* Nomura's head of wholesale division left firm last month
By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, Feb 1 Nomura Holdings,
Japan's largest investment bank, posted a surprise return to
quarterly profit on a sharp upswing in its overseas fixed-income
business and a one-off gain on the sale of the Skylark
restaurant chain.
The rebound was driven largely by a recovery in its
wholesale division, where deep losses had claimed the scalp last
month of division chief Jasjit Bhattal and another senior
ex-Lehman Brothers banker, raising questions over the bank's
overseas strategy.
The solid quarter could spare the bank a credit downgrade by
Moody's Investors Service, which put it on review in November
due to the continued losses overseas. A decision is expected
within days.
Nomura booked a net profit of 17.82 billion yen ($234
million) for October-December, beating a market consensus for a
2.5 billion yen loss, according to the average estimate of six
analysts polled by Reuters. The broker lost 46.1 billion yen in
July-September, its first quarterly loss in two and a half
years.
Net revenue jumped by more than a third from the previous
quarter to 405 billion yen, boosted by a 56 percent increase in
fixed income, with big improvements in credit and interest rate
products, and business in Europe and Asia particularly strong.
Nomura said the momentum had carried into this year.
"It's clear that the European situation is still very much
under watch and fragile, but we've certainly started the quarter
well," Jonathan Lewis, chief financial officer of the wholesale
division, told Reuters after the results.
Nomura said it significantly lowered its break-even point
thanks to steady progress on a $1.2 billion cost-cutting plan
announced in November, which was targeted mainly at the
wholesale operations and will eliminate about 1,000 jobs.
Revenues in the wholesale division, which includes capital
markets and investment banking, more than doubled from the prior
quarter. In addition to securing the top spot in Japanese league
tables, it was also the bookrunner for several capital raisings
by European financial firms.
Nevertheless, some investors remain unconvinced that Nomura
can continue to deliver overseas growth.
Even after a recent upturn, the stock is down more than 80
percent since Nomura bought the Asian and European businesses of
failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008, embarking on an
aggressive global expansion.
"Even if the Q3 results are positive, I find it hard to
change my negative view on Nomura," said Yuuki Sakuari,
president at Fukoku Capital Management, which had $7.6 billion
in assets under management as of end-March last year.
"What really matters is the very difficult business
environment in which it has to operate, with a corporate culture
still not fully integrated after its very expensive acquisition
of Lehman operations a few years ago."
MOODY'S RISK
Nakagawa said Nomura has been explaining to Moody's the
steps it has made to bolster profitability, hoping to avoid a
downgrade of its Baa2 debt rating, which is sitting just two
notches above speculative grade, or "junk".
Analysts have said any cut by Moody's would likely be by one
notch, and, in that case, the focus would be on whether the
outlook was negative, leaving the risk of a future cut to junk
on the table. That could be enough to spook some counterparties
and force Nomura to further trim operations overseas.
"It's difficult to say at this stage, but the improvement of
wholesale revenues could have a positive sway on Moody's
decision," said Makarim Salman, head of Japan Financials
Research at Jefferies in Tokyo.
"If there was a rating cut, it would clearly impact Nomura's
business negatively, especially in the fixed-income business."
Nomura is confident its balance sheet is strong enough to
weather a downgrade.
It has built up a liquidity pool equal to 15 percent of its
assets, has secured funds to meet refinancing needs over the
next four quarters, and the average maturity of its loans is now
six years, all making an immediate funding crunch unlikely.
On a conference call with analysts, Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Shibata estimated Nomura would need to put up 10 to 20
billion yen in additional collateral for existing derivatives
contracts in the case of a one-notch cut. A two-notch downgrade
would require 60 to 70 billion yen.
"There would be virtually no impact," Shibata said,
comparing those figures to Nomura's liquidity pool of $70
billion.
The October-December profit was inflated by a 34 billion
investment gain, the bulk of which came from the sale of Skylark
by Nomura and other investors to Bain Capital for $2.1 billion
in equity in one of Japan's largest buyouts.
Still, Nomura's results compared favourably with other
Japanese brokers, which were hit hard by the downturn in mutual
fund sales and stock commissions. Many also set out to cut more
jobs. On Tuesday, second-ranked investment bank Daiwa Securities
Group booked a fourth straight quarterly loss, of 21.6
billion yen.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell 3 percent in
October-December, while the daily trading average on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange fell below 1 trillion yen in December for the
first time in more than eight years.
Nomura shares, valued at close to $14 billion, have risen 26
percent since hitting their lowest level in at least 28 years in
late-November. During the same period, the Nikkei is up 8
percent.