Nomura: to triple cost-cutting target to $1.2 bln

TOKYO Nov 1 Nomura Holdings , Japan's largest investment bank, said on Tuesday it would triple its cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion, with cuts to be focused on its wholesale division.
The company also said the crisis in Europe will take time to resolve itself and the firm will shift management resources to Asia and United States from the region. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
E*Trade not moving to match Schwab's price cuts -CFO
NEW YORK, Feb 7 Discount brokerage E*Trade does not plan to follow its competitor Charles Schwab's price cuts, the online trading platform's chief financial officer said on Tuesday at Credit Suisse's Financial Services Forum.
BRIEF-LOGISTICARE AND LYFT ANNOUNCE NATIONWIDE PARTNERSHIP
* LOGISTICARE-PARTNERSHIP ALLOWS ELIGIBLE RIDERS TO REQUEST ON-DEMAND SERVICES PROVIDED BY LYFT THROUGH CO'S COMMERCIAL, STATE, MANAGED CARE ORGANIZATION CLIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: