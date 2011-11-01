版本:
2011年 11月 1日

Nomura: to triple cost-cutting target to $1.2 bln

TOKYO Nov 1 Nomura Holdings , Japan's largest investment bank, said on Tuesday it would triple its cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion, with cuts to be focused on its wholesale division.

The company also said the crisis in Europe will take time to resolve itself and the firm will shift management resources to Asia and United States from the region. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

