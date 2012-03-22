Nomura linked to Japan insider trade probe, shares fall

(.)

By Mari Saito and Emi Emoto

TOKYO, March 22 Shares of Japan's Nomura Holdings fell on Thursday after sources told Reuters an employee at the brokerage was the source of a tip-off to a Japanese fund manager penalised for insider trading ahead of a stock offering by energy firm Inpex.

Japan's securities regulator recommended on Wednesday a 50,000 yen ($600) fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking, saying the asset manager sold Inpex shares after a tip-off about its plans for a $6 billion offering in 2010.

Shares in Nomura, which was one of the underwriters for the Inpex deal, fell 1.5 percent on Thursday after closing down 4.1 percent in the previous session - its biggest one-day fall in 13 weeks.

The case could discourage some institutional investors from trading with Nomura over the near term and leave Japan's top broker vulnerable to action by the Financial Services Agency, which has the regulatory authority to punish investment banks.

"We will continue to investigate. This is not over," a Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC) executive told a briefing in Tokyo on Wednesday on the Inpex case. "The responsibility of the lead managing securities firm that passed on the information is a very serious matter."

The SESC did not name the securities company because it did not believe the individual or firm profited from the leak.

While other underwriters - Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Securities and JP Morgan - declined to comment, Nomura issued a statement saying it was cooperating with the investigation and expressing "regret" over the incident. It did not comment on whether any of its staff were the source of the information.

But according to sources, who declined to be identified because the probe is ongoing, a member of Nomura's sales force is the suspected source of the leak.

Yasuo Sakuma, a portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management, reckoned the impact on Nomura shares would be limited and said the weakness could be a buying opportunity.

"This event will have no serious impact on Nomura business. Rather, we should pay more attention to the credit downgrade on Nomura," he said, referring to Moody's recent cut of the bank's credit rating to one notch above speculative "junk" grade.

SMALL FINE

The action against Chuo Mitsui Asset was the first by the SESC since it launched a probe in 2010 into dubious trading around a string of share offerings that have tainted the reputation of Japan's capital markets.

The SESC is also investigating trading related to share sales by Tokyo Electric Power and Nippon Sheet Glass around which selling and volume patterns have triggered suspicion that the information was leaked.

The SESC said the tip on the Inpex share sale was leaked by a securities firm sales person, who got the information from a colleague in investment banking, crossing over an internal "Chinese Wall" that was supposed to divide the two operations.

After receiving the tip, the Chuo Mitsui Asset fund manager sold off its existing holdings in Inpex and took out fresh short positions. Altogether, the trades generated a profit of 14 million yen ($167,400) for his fund, the SESC said.

The $600 fine was calculated based on the estimated management commission on a profit of that size.

Jamie Allen, Secretary General of the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA), said he welcomed the punishment but was worried the small size of the fine would "send the wrong signal to the market" about the seriousness of the issue.

Chuo Mitsui Asset, which is part of the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings group, said it would conduct a thorough investigation into the issue. It declined to name the fund manager or the securities firm.