UPDATE 2-Nomura controls in spotlight in Japan trading probe

By Emi Emoto and Nathan Layne

TOKYO, March 22 Japan's largest investment bank, Nomura Holdings, faced questions about its internal controls on Thursday as the leaking of insider information by an employee highlighted a breakdown in the firewall supposed to divide banking and sales operations.

The case, centred on a 2010 stock offering by energy firm Inpex, also put Japan's current rules against market manipulation in the spotlight, with the fund manager involved penalised with a tiny fine of 50,000 yen ($600).

Nomura could get off with just a warning from the financial regulator to improve its internal controls. And given its dominant position in Japan's capital markets, the impact on its business will likely be minor, analysts said.

The incident could nevertheless do some harm to the reputation of Nomura, which had for the most part stayed clear of regulatory trouble since its last insider trading scandal in 2008.

Reflecting those worries, the stock fell 1.3 percent on Thursday, adding to the previous day's 4.1 percent fall, its biggest one-day slide in 13 weeks.

"I imagine the issue of internal controls will be singled out, but in the absence of any concrete punishment there is unlikely to be much of an impact on Nomura's business," said Takahito Yamanaka, brokerage analyst at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

"The bigger issue is whether some companies decide to pull back from dealing with Nomura as a result, and there may be some investors that take that action," he said. "The reputational risk is already out there, the moment it hit the media."

Japan's securities regulator recommended the fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking on Wednesday alleging one of its fund managers sold Inpex shares after a tip-off about its plans for a $6 billion share issue before it was announced.

The SESC did not name the broker that leaked the information because it did not believe it profited.

While other underwriters -- Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Securities and JP Morgan -- declined to comment, Nomura issued a statement saying it was cooperating with the investigation and expressing "regret" over the incident. It did not comment on whether any of its staff were the source of the information.

Sources with knowledge of the matter later told Reuters a Nomura employee was the source of the tip-off. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the broker has not been officially named in the probe.

FIRST MOVE BY REGULATOR

The action was the first by the Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC) since it launched a probe in 2010 into dubious trading around a string of share offerings that have tarnished the reputation of Japan's capital markets.

The SESC is also investigating trading related to share sales by Tokyo Electric Power and Nippon Sheet Glass around which selling and volume patterns triggered suspicion that information about those offerings were leaked.

The SESC said the tip on the Inpex share sale was leaked by a securities firm sales person, who got the information from a colleague in investment banking, breaching an internal "Chinese Wall" that was supposed to divide the two operations.

After receiving the tip, the Chuo Mitsui Asset fund manager sold off its existing holdings in Inpex and took out fresh short positions. Altogether, the trades generated a profit of 14 million yen ($167,400) for his fund, the SESC said.

According to one of the sources, the employee who gave the tip was a woman in Nomura's institutional sales department.

In Japan individuals that leak inside information but do not trade on it are not subject to official sanction. But the company could still face penalty from the Financial Services Agency (FSA), which oversees investment banks.

Nomura's last penalty related to insider trading was in 2008 when it was ordered to improve internal controls after a Hong Kong-based employee in its M&A department was caught trading on non-public deal information which he also passed on to friends.

A similar order would appear to be the most likely course of action in the Inpex case as well, though the regulator has the power to take more stringent steps such as suspending certain operations.

Japan has long been criticised for being lax on insider trading, a problem that is often blamed on the limited powers given to regulators to prosecute cases and levy fines big enough to act at as a deterrent.

The 50,000 yen fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset, which was calculated based on the expected commission on the trade, is a good example of that limited scope.

Critics also say Japanese brokers haven't completely shaken off the legacy of the 1980's bubble era when insider trading was largely unregulated and rampant.

"Compliance for financial institutions have become strict globally during the past decades," said Yuri Yoshida, a director at Standard & Poor's in Tokyo.

"Things have gotten very strict and companies are trying to adapt, but sometimes we see actions that emerge from that historical context that is unique to Japanese securities firms."