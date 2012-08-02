Japan watchdog to announce Nomura sanction Friday

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO Aug 2 Japan's financial regulator will order Nomura Holdings on Friday to bolster internal controls, sources with knowledge of the matter said, marking the lightest penalty possible in the wake of an insider trading scandal involving the brokerage.
The Financial Services Agency (FSA) will announce the business improvement order to Nomura after finding that it failed to prevent confidential information on three public share offerings it underwrote in 2010 from leaking to clients.
The move was widely expected after the securities regulator, which handled the investigation into Nomura, said earlier in the week that it had recommended the FSA sanction the broker without calling for a more damaging suspension of operations.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.