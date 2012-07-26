Nomura says more insider cases possible than 3 already known

TOKYO, July 26 Nomura Holdings Inc said
on Thursday there is a high possibility that insider information
on share underwriting was leaked in more cases that the three
already identified.
Japan's largest securities house said it has appointed the
head of its securities unit, Koji Nagai, as its new CEO in place
of Kenichi Watanabe, who is stepping down over the insider
scandal.
Nagai will continue as head of the brokerage unit.
It also said it has appointed Atsushi Yoshikawa, head of U.S
operations, as its new COO, replacing Takumi Shibata.
The management changes will become effective on Aug. 1,
while Nomura awaits possible sanctions from Japan's Financial
Services Agency over the scandal.