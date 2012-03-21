Nomura says cooperating with Japan insider trading probe

TOKYO, March 21 Nomura Holdings said on
Wednesday it was cooperating with an investigation by Japanese
regulators into insider trading by Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and
Banking. Nomura did not comment on whether it was the source of
the leaked information.
Earlier on Wednesday Japan's Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission recommended that Chuo Mitsui be fined
for trading on insider information prior to a share offering by
Inpex in 2010. The SESC said an employee at a
securities firm leaked the information, without naming the firm.
Nomura was a joint book runner on the deal, along with
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The Commission determined that Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and
Banking Company, Limited obtained non-public information from an
individual who is an employee of one of the underwriters of the
transaction. Nomura expresses its regret, and will continue to
cooperate fully in the investigation," Nomura said in a
statement.