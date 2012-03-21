Nomura says cooperating with Japan insider trading probe

TOKYO, March 21 Nomura Holdings said on Wednesday it was cooperating with an investigation by Japanese regulators into insider trading by Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking. Nomura did not comment on whether it was the source of the leaked information.

Earlier on Wednesday Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission recommended that Chuo Mitsui be fined for trading on insider information prior to a share offering by Inpex in 2010. The SESC said an employee at a securities firm leaked the information, without naming the firm.

Nomura was a joint book runner on the deal, along with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The Commission determined that Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking Company, Limited obtained non-public information from an individual who is an employee of one of the underwriters of the transaction. Nomura expresses its regret, and will continue to cooperate fully in the investigation," Nomura said in a statement.