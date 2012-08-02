UPDATE 1-Nomura to get light sanction for Japan insider trading

By Noriyuki Hirata and Emi Emoto
TOKYO Aug 2 Nomura Holdings will be
ordered to bolster internal controls by Japan's financial
regulator on Friday, four people with knowledge of the matter
said, the lightest possible sanction for its role in three
insider trading cases.
The Financial Services Agency (FSA) will announce a
so-called business improvement order on Friday, the sources
said. Such an order requires Nomura to take various measures to
bolster compliance, but does not directly impact its business.
The relatively light sanction moves Japan's largest
brokerage closer toward a resolution of a costly scandal that
triggered the resignations of Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe
and his top lieutenant Takumi Shibata last week.
It was widely expected after the securities watchdog that
handled the investigation recommended that level of sanction
earlier in the week, stopping short of seeking a more damaging
suspension of some operations for weeks or months.
Nomura has acknowledged that its employees leaked
information on three share issues it underwrote in 2010: Mizuho
Financial Group, energy firm Inpex Corp and
Tokyo Electric Power.
At the end of June, Nomura published the results of an
internal investigation that found breaches of basic investment
banking safeguards and announced a raft of measures to prevent
recurrence.
The FSA took into account Nomura's steps towards addressing
its problems, its voluntary suspension of institutional equity
sales operations for a week and the CEO's resignation in
deciding on the sanction, the sources said.
The business improvement order will require Nomura to report
periodically on its steps to improve internal controls.
In a statement earlier this week, Nomura apologised and said
it had taken steps to keep information collected by its
underwriting operation from leaking to its sales desk and
investors.
Beyond the probe targeting Nomura, the FSA has not indicated
when it will close out the investigation of insider trading
practices in the Tokyo market.
Major brokerages face a deadline of Friday to report to the
FSA on their compliance safeguards and whether they leaked
information on planned share issuances to Japan Advisory, a
hedge fund advisory linked to the Whitney Japan Fund.
The FSA could not be immediately reached for comment on
Thursday.