Nomura on shortlist to underwrite Japan Tobacco $6 bln sale

TOKYO, June 5 Nomura Securities is among four
Japanese and five foreign brokerages short-listed to underwrite
the government's sale of shares in Japan Tobacco, which
could raise some $6 billion, according to Finance Ministry
officials.
The shortlist includes Daiwa Securities, SMBC Nikko
Securities, Mizuho Securities, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan
Stanley, UBS, Merrill Lynch in addition to Nomura, officials
said on Tuesday.
The ministry is in the process of selecting four
underwriters to manage the offering by Japan Tobacco, the
world's third-largest cigarette company, a deal expected to rank
as one of Japan's largest share sales of recent years.
Twelve investment banks applied to work on the share sale
last week, five of them Japanese brokerages, people with direct
knowledge of the process told Reuters.
The ministry is planning to cut its stake in Japan Tobacco
to one-third from half to raise money to help fund
reconstruction efforts in areas devastated by last year's
earthquake and tsunami.