UPDATE 1-3 groups of banks square off for Maiden Lane assets

By Adam Tempkin and Charles Williams
April 25 (IFR) - Barclays and Deutsche Bank on Wednesday
became the third alliance of powerhouse Wall Street banks that
formed this week to compete for a sliver of the Federal
Reserve's Maiden Lane III portfolio of assets acquired from AIG
during the 2008 bailout.
Eight broker-dealers invited by the Fed last week to bid on
two commercial real estate CDOs from the portfolio have broken
off into three distinct groups in order to make a more
competitive bid for the US$7.5bn worth of securities.
Nomura joined the team of Bank of America and Morgan Stanley
this morning, while Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Credit Suisse
formed the first union on Monday.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank form a team that may be hard to
compete with, according to investors. The banks already have a
vested interest in the two complex securities on offer, and have
begun taking bids from investor clients on the underlying CMBS
backing the CDOs.
This differs from the approach taken by two other consortia
of banks, which banded together and planned to sell the
securities either in their current form as CDOs, or as a
repackaged product known as a re-remic, which would allow a new
investment-grade bond to be formed.
The individual CMBS backing the CDOs are valued in the
markets at more than the CDO tranches themselves.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank are taking investor client orders
for the underlying CMBS bonds, and all bids must be in by 8:00
AM on Thursday.
The Fed said that all bids on the two so called MAX CRE CDOs
must be in by 9:00 AM.
Deutsche Bank already owns junior tranches of the
collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) on offer and if it also
purchases the senior parts it may hold majority ownership in the
structure.
That would help the bank to break the deal down into the
individual CMBS backing the structure, said people familiar with
the bank's holdings.
Barclays, meanwhile, is counterparty to a swap that is tied
to the CDO, and this swap would also need to be unwound before
the deal could be "unlocked" and broken into the individual CMBS
assets, market participants said.
The alliance of both banks gives them the sole power to
collapse the CDO into its CMBS components.
THE RE-REMIC OPTION
Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Nomura circulated a
proposal, obtained by IFR on Wednesday, to re-package the assets
in a so-called re-remic structure.
Barclays had originally floated the idea as well, according
to investors, but pulled the structure once the partnership with
Deutsche Bank was certain.
The BofA/Morgan Stanley/Nomura re-remic structure would
create a US$1.72bn AAA-rated tranche out of the CDOs, which are
nearly 50% comprised of junk-rated securities backed by
commercial real-estate mortgages.
Under the proposal, Moody's would rate the new securities.
The Triple A, Class A bond would have a weighted average life of
3.9 years; The Aa1-rated Class B, for US$2.57bn, would have a
weighted average like of 4.7 years; the Class C1, rated Baa3,
for US$1.209bn would be five years; and Class C2, for US$2bn,
has a 5.2-year weighted average life, but would not be rated.
The Triple A spread is projected to price at 179bp above
swaps and a $93 price; the Aa1 projected at 509bp above swaps
and a $81 price; the Baa3 at 768bp over swaps and a $76 dollar
price; and the unrated Class C2 at 1114bp over swaps and a $60
dollar price.
The collateral for the proposed re-remic is the two CDOs
that the Fed is selling this week.
Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Nomura are seeking
indicative bids from clients in order to "competitively bid" on
the Maiden Lane III assets, according to the banks' proposal.
WHAT'S OLD IS NEW AGAIN
Re-remics are now fairly common investment vehicles offered
by broker-dealers, who have tried to re-sell the toxic assets
that helped spur the worst crisis since the Great Depression.
Because of new capital regulations put in place since then,
banks have an urgent need to replace the downgraded assets on
their balance sheets with investment-grade holdings.
At the same time, high-grade ratings would open the door to
institutional investors that are prohibited from investing in
junk-rated bonds -- that is, they would widen the pool of
potential buyers.
But while the enhanced ratings help boost investor appeal,
these sophisticatedly repackaged re-remics can be hard to
discern from the original toxic securities out of which they
were created -- and many have not performed well in the market.
Sources said the team of Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Credit
Suisse would not re-remic the securities if it wins the auction,
while one source said the Barclays pitch has been withdrawn.
The current structure of the Maiden Lane III bonds on offer
are estimated to be worth between upper-50 cents to lower-60
cents on the dollar.
But there could well be obstacles to creating the new
structure -- not least that Barclays is already counterparty to
a derivative swap on the Maiden Lane CDOs.
That position would have to be unwound before the CDOs could
be turned into a re-remic, which would be expected to make the
already highly complex proposal even more difficult.
And the re-remic structure itself could make it difficult to
break down the Maiden Lane III CDOs to get at the underlying
assets most coveted by investors -- securities backed by bundles
of mortgages, known as CMBS, and many of which remain AAA-rated.
The CMBS underneath the Maiden Lane CDOs are widely
considered to have a much greater market value than the CDOs
themselves, and whoever wins the auction would presumably break
the CDOs apart to sell them as the smaller, more lucrative
pieces.