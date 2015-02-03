MOVES-Nomura cuts US investment-grade sales and trading team

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Nomura has cut jobs within its US
investment-grade corporate credit sales and trading business, as
the Japanese bank reallocates resources to areas with higher
potential, according to sources at the firm.
Managing director Jesse Belcher and executive director
Timothy Everitt were among an unknown number of people who lost
their jobs last Friday, the sources said. It is not clear how
many people were cut, but not all of the team was affected, with
the bank maintaining some of its presence.
Nomura Chief Financial Officer Shigesuke Kashiwagi signalled
last week that the bank might make job cuts following a
disappointing quarter for its fixed income business, which
posted revenues down 23% from a year ago in the last three
months of 2014, its worst quarter in over two years.
"We have to further tighten the way we review our
performance," said Kasiwagi. "We will assess the cost-cutting at
the front level. If the revenue declines as a result of
cost-cutting, we also have to cut down on the costs of our
infrastructure, so it's kind of a cycle."
EXPANSION
Nomura has expanded its US business rapidly over the past
five years, employing almost 2,500 in the Americas from just 700
back in April 2009. But Nomura has seen a slump in earnings from
the region, with Americas wholesale revenues the lowest in three
years in the most recent quarter.
The jobs impacted fall under the bank's global markets
division, and follow earlier cuts in its Asian equities
department last month. Nomura's US debt capital markets team,
which sits within the investment banking division, has not been
affected by the changes.
James Merli remains global head of debt syndicate and head
of US origination, while Michael Guarnieri remains head of flow
credit in the US.
Nomura is now expected to redeploy capital to other areas --
in particular in sales and trading in both high-yield and
Crossover credit, the source said.
It has already made significant progress in its US leveraged
finance origination business, having underwritten a number of
high-profile leveraged buyouts in recent months. Those include
the US$8.7bn leveraged buyout of PetSmart by a private equity
consortium led by BC Partners.
The US$6.95bn debt backing the acquisition was also
underwritten by Citigroup, Jefferies, Barclays and Deutsche
Bank.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, John Balassi and Michael
Gambale; Editing by Gareth Gore and Jack Doran)