Nomura's financial sponsors head Nazar moves to BAML -memo

LONDON, July 30 Nomura's co-head of financial sponsors, Saba Nazar, is moving to Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) to take up a similar role, according to an internal BAML memo.

In her new job as vice chair of global financial sponsors at BAML, she will help to develop and strengthen the bank's global relationships with important private equity firms, the memo said.

Nazar will be based in London and will start in November. She has over 20 years experience in investment banking and was also head of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking at Nomura.

She spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs before joining the financial sponsors team at Lehman Brothers in 2005. Nomura bought parts of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Nazar was not immediately available to comment.
