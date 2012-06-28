Nomura CEO pay cut in bid to resolve insider probe - sources

TOKYO, June 28 Nomura Holdings will cut the pay of its chief executive and other managers as Japan's largest brokerage takes a step towards resolving a costly insider trading scandal, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

A Nomura management committee will meet on Friday to approve the pay cuts and other measures as the result of an internal investigation the brokerage has been scrambling to complete by the end of this month.

The Nomura report, prepared by a team of outside lawyers, will detail a failure in compliance that allowed employees to tip off clients ahead of at least three planned share offerings it also underwrote, the sources said.

Nomura will cut the salaries of CEO Kenichi Watanabe and other executives, dismiss a handful of employees and restructure its institutional sales division in an effort to resolve an investigation that dates back to 2011, the sources said.

The sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. Nomura declined to commment.