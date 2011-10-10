Banks cut IT contractor pay in battle on costs

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 10 Banks including Nomura
and Royal Bank of Scotland have cut pay rates for IT
contractors and other temporary workers by 10 percent and more
as they take an increasingly hard line on costs.
In a manoeuvre still rarely seen since the height of the
financial crisis, Nomura, Japan's biggest investment bank, cut
wages for some contractors by 10 percent in September, three
sources familiar with the matter said.
Nomura employs about 300 such staff, many of whom are IT
contractors, two of the sources said.
British banks Lloyds and RBS, which are going
through a tough round of cost-slashing, also recently cut pay
for some contract staff, four sources said.
At RBS, these wages came down by 10 percent, according to
two sources, while for IT contractors at Lloyds rate cuts were
10-15 percent.
More broadly, all incumbent contractors at Lloyds who have
been working for the bank for over six months will have their
day rates cut by 10 percent on extension, bar some exceptions,
one source added.
Nomura and RBS declined to comment. A Lloyds spokeswoman
said that contractors continued "to be a valuable resource for
the group and we will continue to ensure that their pay
structure is fair and competitive.".
The pay cuts will affect the daily rates contractors get.
For an average front office developer, these could range from
450-700 pounds ($700-£1,100) per day, recruiters in the sector
said.
Few other rivals have yet to go down this route after rates
rose again after 2008, although it is likely to become more
common. Back then, many top investment banks including JPMorgan
and Deutsche Bank were also among those targeting contractors'
pay.
Banks are also making job cuts among permanent staff, with
Lloyds planning to lay off 15,000 people after already making
thousands more redundant since the financial crisis.
Nomura is axing with just under 400 jobs, with 300 of those
falling in Europe, where it employs close to 4,500 people.
Banks are trying to find others ways to slash costs,
including cracking down on expenses and wages, partly in a bid
to save what jobs they can. Investment banks are trying to cut
salaries for permanent staff by 10-15 percent where possible and
slash bonuses.
Contractors, brought in to develop essential projects
sometimes for months at a time, are feeling the squeeze as banks
put some build-outs on ice.
"It has been a very quiet summer, with very few roles
opening up," said one headhunting source.
($1 = 0.640 pound)
