UPDATE 3-Japan's Nomura to cut another $1 bln of costs in overseas revamp

* To cut $1 billion costs in wholesale division
* Cuts would come on top of $1.2 bln restructuring last year
* Europe expected to account for largest portion of cuts
* Aims for 250 bln yen pre-tax profit in key units by March
2016
By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, Aug 31 Nomura Holdings Inc,
Japan's largest investment bank, is cutting an additional $1
billion in costs in the second major restructuring of its
loss-making overseas operations in less than a year.
The cuts are to come from its wholesale division, which
houses investment banking, equities and fixed income operations,
and would be completed by the next financial year that runs
through March 2014, Nomura said. The new plan will come on top
of a $1.2 billion cost savings move launched last year.
The streamlining marks the first attempt by new CEO Koji
Nagai to shore up its troubled overseas operations, built in
large part on its acquisition of the Asian and European
businesses of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Nagai disclosed the new plan to a gathering of senior
managers earlier on Friday, according to executives who briefed
media on the meeting.
He had flagged the cost cuts a month earlier when he took
the helm from Kenichi Watanabe who was ousted following an
insider-trading scandal. Nagai had vowed to take bold action and
rebuild the bank from the "ground up".
The $1 billion figure was at the high end of market
expectations, said Credit Suisse analyst Takehito Yamanaka, who
had estimated Nomura would need to slash $700 to $750 million in
costs to reach a targeted return on equity of 4 percent.
"The number is big but the suggested time horizon is a bit
different than my expectations," Yamanaka said, referring to the
March 2014 deadline for completing the cuts. "But that will all
depend on the progress. We don't have details, so at this point
it would be premature to call the plan slow."
Nomura shares climbed 0.4 percent on Friday, outperforming a
1.6 percent drop in the main Nikkei share index.
CUTS ACROSS THE BOARD
Nomura said the cuts would target front, middle and
back-office workers but offered few other details, saying a full
disclosure of its new strategy would come on Thursday when it
will hold an event for investors in Tokyo. The previous cost
savings plan saw about 1,000 job losses, sources have said.
Sources had told Reuters that Nomura was planning to cut
hundreds of jobs, mainly in cash equities and investment
banking, with the largest portion of the cuts to come from
Europe, which has been hit hard by the region's debt crisis.
Tough market conditions have already prompted a number of
its rivals - including Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank
- to embark on another round of cuts. Traditional
cash equity jobs have been at the front of the line for cuts
across the industry given the slump in volumes.
Nagai told the meeting of 450 managers that Nomura had no
intention of retreating from overseas markets, despite posting
losses overseas for nine straight quarters.
The CEO also said the broker would aim for pre-tax profits
of 250 billion yen ($3.2 billion) from its wholesale, retail and
asset management divisions by the year to March 2016. Those
divisions generated a combined profit of 46 billion yen in the
past business year.