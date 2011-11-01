Nomura posts first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years

TOKYO Nov 1 Nomura Holdings , Japan's largest investment bank, posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, hit by a slump in Japanese stocks and sluggish trading conditions in Europe and the United States.

The earnings slump has increased pressure on Nomura to tap the brakes on an aggressive overseas expansion that started with the acquisition of the Asian and European businesses of failed Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

For the July-September fiscal second quarter, Nomura posted a net loss of 46.1 billion yen ($591 million), against a profit of 17.8 billion yen in April-June. The result compared with the average 35.6 billion yen loss forecast from four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Last week Nomura's chief rival in Japan, Daiwa Securities Group , posted its third straight quarterly loss and said it would cut more than 300 jobs in Asia and Europe in a setback for its overseas expansion plans.

The quarterly loss was Nomura's first since the January-March quarter of 2009 when it recorded a 215.8 billion yen loss, reflecting costs to integrate Lehman's operations. ($1 = 77.975 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edwina Gibbs)