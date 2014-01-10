Nomura appoints Todd Sandoz new equity trading head

BRIEF-Basilea shareholders approve resolutions proposed by the board at the general meeting of shareholders
* Basilea shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the board of directors at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders
LONDON Jan 10 Japanese investment bank Nomura said on Friday it had appointed Todd Sandoz as global head of execution services and equity trading.
Sandoz joins from Credit Suisse, where he spent 17 years and was most recently head of global foreign exchange and short-term interest rates trading in London.
The global execution services business includes equity execution services including Instinet, prime services, electronic trading, futures and options, and over-the-counter clearing. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Chris Vellacott)
* Basilea shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the board of directors at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders
* Euro zone banking stocks extend losses (Updates prices, adds comments )
* Mauro Saladini will not be standing for re-election at annual general meeting of shareholders on the May 24, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2qcgt9E Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)