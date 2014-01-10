版本:
2014年 1月 10日

Nomura appoints Todd Sandoz new equity trading head

LONDON Jan 10 Japanese investment bank Nomura said on Friday it had appointed Todd Sandoz as global head of execution services and equity trading.

Sandoz joins from Credit Suisse, where he spent 17 years and was most recently head of global foreign exchange and short-term interest rates trading in London.

The global execution services business includes equity execution services including Instinet, prime services, electronic trading, futures and options, and over-the-counter clearing. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Chris Vellacott)
