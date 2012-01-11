At Nomura, future direction hangs on choice of Bhattal successor

* Lynch, Vereker, Yamazaki, Suzuki possible successors
* Local candidate may signal easing of global ambitions ...
* ... And may be groomed for CEO position
* Nomura shares up 3.2 pct
By Lawrence White and Emi Emoto
HONG KONG/TOKYO, Jan 11 The abrupt exit of
Jasjit Bhattal, the highest-ranking ex-Lehman executive at
Nomura Holdings, marks a crucial juncture for Japan's
top brokerage as it decides whether to replace him with an
experienced global banker to foster expansion, or with an
in-house local to focus on the home market.
The loss of Bhattal, and global markets head Tarun Jotwani,
another Lehman alumnus, sets the scene for a succession battle
at Nomura , which had hoped its acquisition of Lehman
Brothers' European and Asian operations after the storied Wall
Street firm collapsed in 2008 would finally bring it global
presence.
Bhattal's chosen successor, assuming his role is replaced in
its current form, will be seen by many in the industry as a sign
of where Nomura sees its future.
If the struggling financial house opts for a candidate with
foreign experience and a track record of managing a successful
investment banking unit, those global ambitions could remain
alive. Picking a Japanese manager with little overseas expertise
may signal those aspirations have cooled amid weak results and
worsening global conditions for the investment banking industry.
Sources inside Nomura predict any direct replacement for
Bhattal would be seen internally as a strong candidate
eventually to replace CEO Kenichi Watanabe.
Takumi Shibata, the architect of the Lehman acquisition and
Nomura's chief operating officer, has taken over Bhattal's
duties while the search for a replacement is on, and some inside
the firm say that could become a permanent arrangement.
Others say that stretching Shibata thin is not the solution,
and replacing Bhattal swiftly is key to properly managing the
non-Japan side of the bank.
LIKELY CANDIDATES?
Foremost among the Japanese candidates, according to three
sources at the brokerage, are Hiromasa Yamazaki, who oversees
the CEO's office, and Hiroyuki Suzuki, co-head of investment
banking. The main strikes against them, the sources say, is a
respective lack of experience in investment banking and markets.
The sources did not want to be identified as they are not
authorised to speak to the media.
Other candidates for the role include two of the remaining,
dwindling band of senior Lehman bankers at Nomura: Asia Pacific
CEO Philip Lynch, and William Vereker, joint head of investment
banking.
"The key question now is will Lynch, Bhattal's close friend,
remain? If not, for me, that's the end (for Nomura's Asia
Pacific ambitions), with too much intellectual capital lost,"
said a former colleague of Bhattal's who asked not to be named
as he is not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
Contacted by Reuters on his mobile phone, Lynch
declined to comment on his plans.
While Vereker is based in Europe, there is a precedent for
bringing talent back to Japan. When Nomura sought a new
investment banking head for Asia following Glenn Schiffman's
transfer to the United States, it pulled Patrick
Schmitz-Morkramer out of Germany to co-head the business with
Colin Banfield, who is now at Citigroup.
In addition to deciding whether to appoint a direct
replacement for Bhattal, Nomura will need to pick a new head of
fixed income as it is to split the global markets division that
Jotwani headed into equities and fixed income.
The two co-heads of global equities, Naoki Matsuba and
Benoit Savoret, will remain, but Nomura will need a new fixed
income head as Jotwani held that title in addition to leading
the global markets division.
While experienced bankers, Bhattal and Jotwani were seen by
some Nomura insiders as overly expensive, and some query whether
a direct replacement is necessary.
"The resignation of Jessie and Tarun was like clearing a
cloud over us. Simply because they were expensive," said one
Nomura executive in Tokyo, who did not want to be named because
of the sensitivity of the matter.
While Bhattal and Jotwani's compensation were not disclosed
by Nomura, Asia bank CEOs and senior executives can earn $5-$10
million a year, according to Asia headhunters.
The Nomura executive also suggested the departures of
Bhattal and Jotwani symbolise the failure of the Lehman
acquisition. "I think we should have bought all of Lehman, the
U.S., Europe and Asia, but we didn't buy the Americas. That was
a mistake.
"The size of the fee pool in the United States is very big,
and I think the European investment banking business can be
successful with a combination of U.S. and European operations,'
the executive added.
As part of the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history, Lehman's
U.S. business was bought by Barclays.
LEHMAN LEGACY
India-born Bhattal, 55, was the former Asia Pacific CEO for
Lehman and helped negotiate the sale to Nomura. A seasoned
international banker, he was a key legacy Lehman figure who
played a major role in pushing Nomura beyond the Japanese
market, where it is the undisputed No. 1 investment bank.
Bhattal, who according to one former Lehman colleague is
likely to now join an Indonesia-focused private equity venture,
was chief executive of Nomura's wholesale division, which posted
a 73 billion yen ($950 million) pre-tax loss in the
July-September quarter, hit like other global banks by the
downturn in financial markets and a slowdown in dealmaking.
His early departure has been attributed by some to a clash
over Nomura's $1.2 billion cost-cutting drive launched in
November that mainly targeted the wholesale operations and
stepped up a restructuring amid the threat of a possible credit
rating downgrade.
While Nomura succeeded in certain areas and continued as the
dominant investment bank in Japan, its league table status
outside Japan never really showed it gaining much ground on the
major banks.
It ranked first in Japanese equity capital markets in 2011,
working on $6.8 billion worth of deals, but outside its home
base it ranked just 32nd in Asia Pacific, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The wholesale division's woes pushed Nomura to a group net
loss of 46.1 billion yen in July-September, its first quarterly
loss in more than two years. Bhattal told Reuters at the time
that conditions in the investment banking industry were as tough
as during the 2008 financial crisis.
According to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, which gives more
weighting to higher-ranked analysts' forecasts, Nomura is
expected to post a net loss of almost 14 billion yen ($182.3
million) for the year to end-March, almost double the mean
forecast of analysts covering the stock.
Nomura's stock has lost three-quarters of its value since
the Lehman deal, dropping its price-to-book value below 0.5 and
triggering Japanese media to speculate that it could become a
takeover target of one of the big Japanese commercial banks.
The company's shares rose 3.2 percent on Wednesday to a
4-week closing high of 259 yen.
The earnings downturn prompted Moody's Investors Service to
place Nomura's Baa2 debt rating under review for possible
downgrade. It is currently two notches above speculative grade.