UPDATE 3-SEC charges two former top Nomura traders with bond price lies

By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura
Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities
desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost
profit and their own bonuses.
The SEC said James Im and Kee Chan fraudulently generated
more than $750,000 of profit beginning in 2010 by having on
numerous occasions "deliberately misled and lied to customers"
whose trades they handled.
This included making up "colorful but entirely fictitious
exchanges" with customers on the other side of trades, and
pretending they were negotiating to buy high-priced bonds that
they had already bought at lower prices, the regulator said.
The SEC said Im, 40, of Tarrytown, New York, has not settled
its civil case, and invoked his constitutional right against
self-incrimination when subpoenaed for documents and testimony.
Chan, 46, of Manhasset, New York, agreed to pay $213,723,
including a $150,000 civil fine, and accept a three-year
industry ban to settle, without admitting wrongdoing.
Lawyers for Im and Chan did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Nomura spokeswoman Jennifer Will declined
to comment.
Im and Chan were charged by the SEC as part of a federal
crackdown on deceptive bond trading practices, overseen mainly
by the office of U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly in Connecticut.
Eight people have been criminally charged, including former
Nomura traders Michael Gramins, Tyler Peters and Ross Shapiro,
who went on trial last week in Hartford, Connecticut. Three of
the eight are cooperating with prosecutors.
The first to be charged, former Jefferies Group managing
director Jesse Litvak, was sentenced last month to serve two
years in prison following his conviction.
Im left Nomura in December 2014 to work at Stifel Financial
Inc, his current employer, industry records show.
Chan left Nomura in June 2012, and worked at UBS Group AG
from September 2012 until he was fired in February 2016
for being too slow to disclose Daly's investigation into his
trading at Nomura, the records show.
Stifel had no immediate comment. UBS spokeswoman Erica Chase
declined to comment. Thomas Carson, a spokesman for Daly, also
declined to comment.
The cases are SEC v Chan, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 17-03605; and SEC v Im in the same
court, No. 17-03613.
