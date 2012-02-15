CORRECTED-Nomura equity sales head leaves firm -memo

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO Feb 14 Christopher Wendel has left his job as global head of equity sales at Nomura Holdings Inc , the Japanese investment bank said in an internal memo obtained by Reuters, as it continues with its $1.2 billion cost-cutting drive.

Nomura will not replace Wendel immediately, two sources familiar with the matter said. Roughly 1,000 jobs are set to go at the brokerage in the restructuring effort announced in November when Nomura posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years.

Nomura, Japan's largest brokerage, declined to comment.

Wendel, also a senior managing director, was at Lehman Brothers when Nomura bought the European and Asian assets of the Wall Street bank following its collapse in 2008.

Investors have been focused on which senior staff would leave or be cut in the restructuring, especially after the high-profile departure of Jasjit Bhattal, the head of the wholesale division and the highest-ranking ex-Lehman executive, in January.

Enrico Corsalini, joint COO of global markets, has also left the company as part of the cost-cutting and his responsibilities will be assumed by Mark Cosaitis, CFO of global fixed income and James Lancaster, chief administrative officer of global fixed income, according to the memo.

John Adair, joint head of equities, Asia-Pacific, will relocate to Hong Kong from Tokyo in a bid to boost its business in Asia and work in the same office as regional co-head Paul Dolan, two sources close to the matter said.

The brokerage's regional sales heads are reporting directly to equity heads in their regions after Wendel's departure, the internal memo said.

According to the note, Nomura's Asia-Pacific equities structure will remain unchanged, with the Japan head of equities, Norikazu Akedo, continuing to report to his regional co-heads Adair and Dolan.