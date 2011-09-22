UPDATE 1-Nomura H1 profit seen up 20 pct, rev to fall - Nikkei

Sept 23 Nomura Research Institute Ltd.'s first-half group operating profit may rise for the first time in four years, though sluggish sales of computer systems may hit revenue, business daily Nikkei reported.

For the six months ending on Sept. 30, the Japanese IT services provider will likely report a group operating profit of about 19 billion yen ($249 million), a 20 percent rise from year-ago, the paper said.

Revenue, however, is seen to fall by a percent to about 160 billion yen, while operating profit margin is expected to rise 2 percentage points from the year-ago period, Nikkei reported.

For the full year, Nomura Research expects operating profit to be up 4 percent to 40 billion yen and sees a 1 percent rise in sales to 330 billion yen, the daily said.

Services for the mainline securities industry are not likely to add to revenue from existing systems like earlier, but development of new systems for largest customer Nomura Holdings may boost earnings, Nikkei added. ($1 = 76.310 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)