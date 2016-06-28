UPDATE 1-Noodles & Co reports possible data security incident

(Adds background)
June 28 Fast-casual restaurant chain operator
Noodles & Co said on Tuesday a recent data security
incident may have compromised the security of payment
information of some its customers.
The company said the possible data security incident has
affected customers who used debit or credit cards at some of its
locations between Jan. 31 and June 2.
The company said it has been working with third-party
forensic investigators to determine how the incident occurred
and what information was affected.
Noodles & Co confirmed that malware may have stolen credit
or debit card data from some cards used at some of its
locations. These cards are no longer at risk from the malware
involved in this incident, the company said.
Noodles & Co began investigating in May after its credit
card processor reported unusual activity.
Earlier this month, U.S. burger chain operator Wendy's Co
said it had discovered additional instances of unusual
credit card activity at some of its franchise-operated
restaurants, widening the scope of a cyber attack the company
reported in January.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Leslie Adler)