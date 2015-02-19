Noodles & Co's 2015 adjusted profit forecast misses estimates

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
Feb 19 Fast-casual restaurant chain operator Noodles & Co forecast 2015 adjusted profit that missed analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 25 percent in after-market trading.
The company said it expected 2015 adjusted profit to rise about 20 percent, implying a profit of 46 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting 51 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Noodles & Co's fourth-quarter profit also missed Wall Street's estimates, hurt by lower sales at its restaurants in the all-important holiday quarter.
Comparable restaurant sales increased 1.3 percent for company-owned restaurants, below analysts' estimate of 1.8 percent rise.
Net income rose to $3.5 million, or 11 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 30 from $2.4 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share, narrowly missing analysts' estimate of 14 cents.
Total revenue of $108.6 million was also below analysts' estimates of $110.1 million.
The company's shares closed at $27.74 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting by Nayan Das and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
