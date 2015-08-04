UPDATE 2-Noranda Aluminum halts billet output at Missouri plant after blast

(Adds market background, comment from traders)

NEW YORK Aug 4 Noranda Aluminum has suspended output of aluminum billet extrusion at its New Madrid plant in Missouri after an explosion at the site, a spokesman said on Tuesday, a move that could relieve downward pressure on prices in the glutted market for the metal.

The blast took place at about 12:30 local time (1:30 p.m. EDT) at the cast house, which produces about 91,000 tonnes a year of billet, used in construction and automobiles, Noranda spokesman John Parker said. There was no indication as to when production would resume.

"Emergency response units are on site," he said, noting that the cause of the blast was not immediately clear and that the incident was being investigated as a molten metal explosion and resulting fire.

The primary smelter, which has an annual capacity of 253,000 tonnes, and the production of redraw rod at the plant's two rod mills were not affected, he said.

About 20 people were working in the area at the time, Parker said. There were no fatalities.

Noranda and other producers have been struggling with sinking aluminum prices. Weak market conditions have slowed Noranda's ramp-up of its smelter to full capacity.

Some traders said the outage could drive up premiums for billet, which are currently around 12.75-13.25 cents a lb above the combined LME and Midwest premium price.

"If somebody else needs to come in and pick up the slack because Noranda's going to be down, you'll start seeing some fresh P1020 buying," one U.S. trader said, referring to standard primary aluminum.

But any bump up in prices may be short-lived. Since Noranda would not be using the primary aluminum it produces to make extrusions throughout the outage, it may sell more primary aluminum onto the spot market, pressuring premiums and blunting the impact on those prices.

Prices have been languishing at six-year lows amid a global glut and concerns about growing imports from China.

Prices have fallen 18 percent in the past three months and closed on Tuesday at $1,617 a tonne, just above a more than six-year low hit on Monday.

The U.S. Midwest premium, paid on top of the LME price for physical delivery of the metal, has plunged more than 60 percent this year to around 8 cents a lb, traders said. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alan Crosby and David Gregorio)