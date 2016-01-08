Noranda idles 2 potlines at New Madrid smelter after circuit failure

BRIEF-Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 pct senior secured notes
* Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 percent senior secured notes due 2025
NEW YORK Jan 8 Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp has idled two of three potlines at its New Madrid, Missouri smelter after an electrical supply circuit failure, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The failure occurred on Thursday afternoon and no serious injuries were reported, the company said. The facility has a capacity to produce 253,000 tonnes of aluminum each year, but has been operating at around 85 percent of capacity for the past several months with no plans to ramp up to full capacity.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Tom Brown)
Jan 19 Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures has reached a deal for a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Investors pulled $3.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds over the past week, following three straight weeks of pouring cash into those investments, Lipper data showed on Thursday.