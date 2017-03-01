Noranda management restarts output at Quebec zinc plant

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.
The company said it looked forward to resuming negotiations with the plant's 371 unionized workers, represented by the United Steelworkers of America. They walked off the job after the two sides could not agree on proposed changes to the pension plan in a new collective bargaining agreement. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business