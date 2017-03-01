版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 23:39 BJT

Noranda management restarts output at Quebec zinc plant

TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.

The company said it looked forward to resuming negotiations with the plant's 371 unionized workers, represented by the United Steelworkers of America. They walked off the job after the two sides could not agree on proposed changes to the pension plan in a new collective bargaining agreement. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐