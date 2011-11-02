UPDATE 1-Noranda Aluminum declares first dividend, shares rise

BRIEF-Meritage to buy 69 Wendy's restaurants across five states
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
* Q3 rev $400.4 mln vs est. $363.9 mln
* Q3 adj EPS $0.21 vs est. $0.23
Nov 2 Noranda Aluminum Holding Co declared a regular quarterly cash dividend for the first time and posted market-topping quarterly revenue, sending its shares up as much as 15 percent.
The company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents a share and a supplemental cash dividend of $1 per share, to be paid on November 22 to shareholders on record as of November 14.
Third-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates on higher realized prices and shipment volumes of aluminium and bauxite but adjusted earnings fell short by 2 cents.
Noranda operates a mine in Jamaica to produce bauxite that is refined into alumina at its Gramercy, Louisiana facility. The alumina is then smelted into aluminum at Noranda's smelter near New Madrid, Missouri.
Third-quarter net income was $30.8 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with $25.2 million, or 45 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, profit was 21 cents per share.
Sales for third quarter rose 22 percent to $400.4 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents a share on revenue of $363.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Noranda 's shares were trading at $ on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her position to promote the clothing line of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, one day after Trump attacked a retailer for dropping it.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.