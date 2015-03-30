RPT-Fortune Brands to buy cabinet maker Norcraft for $441.4 mln

(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text)

March 30 Fortune Brands Home & Security will acquire bathroom and kitchen cabinet maker Norcraft Cos Inc for $441.4 million.

Fortune, which makes MasterBrand cabinets and Moen faucets, will pay $25.50 per share, a premium of 11.4 percent to Norcraft's Friday closing price. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)