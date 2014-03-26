版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Shares of Nord Anglia Education rise in market debut

March 26 Shares of Nord Anglia Education Inc rose as much as 12 percent in their U.S. market debut, valuing the Hong Kong-based school operator at about $1.7 billion.

Nord Anglia raised about $304 million after its initial public offering was priced at $16 per share, the mid point of its pricing range.

The company - which runs 27 schools in Southeast Asia, China, Europe, North America and the Middle East - sold all the 19 million shares in the offering.

Nord Anglia's shares opened at $17.50 and touched a high of $17.84 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Baring Asia Private Equity bought Nord Anglia for $360 million in 2008 and helped the company enter the United States when it bought WCL Group for $237 million in May.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
