Nord Anglia Education be bought by CPPIB, Baring

April 25 Nord Anglia Education Inc, a Hong Kong-based operator of international schools, said it would be acquired by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Baring Private Equity Asia in a $4.3 billion deal including debt.

The cash offer of $32.50 per share represents a premium of 17.7 percent to Nord Anglia's Monday closing on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)