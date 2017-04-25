Nord Anglia Education be bought by CPPIB, Baring

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Nord Anglia Education Inc, a Hong Kong-based operator of international schools, said it would be acquired by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Baring Private Equity Asia in a $4.3 billion deal including debt.
The cash offer of $32.50 per share represents a premium of 17.7 percent to Nord Anglia's Monday closing on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.