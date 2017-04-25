UPDATE 1-Nord Anglia Education to be taken private by CPPIB, Baring

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
(Adds details)
April 25 Nord Anglia Education Inc, a Hong Kong-based operator of international schools, said it would be taken private by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Baring Private Equity Asia in a deal that values the company at $4.3 billion, including debt.
The cash offer of $32.50 per share represents a premium of 17.7 percent to Nord Anglia's Monday closing on the New York Stock Exchange.
Baring has a 67 percent stake in Nord Anglia, which operates 43 schools in 15 countries.
The deal includes a so-called go-shop period, during which Nord Anglia can evaluate proposals from other buyers for 30 days.
In March, CPPIB, along with Singapore wealth fund GIC and property owner Scion Group LLC, said their joint venture had bought three U.S. student housing portfolios for about $1.6 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.