NordLB to sell $1.5 bln worth of shipping loans to KKR, fund

FRANKFURT Aug 22 German state-owned lender
NordLB and KKR Credit said they had reached an agreement
by which KKR Credit will acquire a $1.5 billion portfolio of
shipping loans from NordLB jointly with an unspecified sovereign
wealth fund.
The portfolio of performing and non-performing loans will
include up to 100 ships and will form the seed mandate for a
portfolio management company that the buyers plan to set up.
NordLB is one of several German banks seeking to cut its
ship loan exposure as the container and dry bulk shipping
industries struggle with their worst downturn due to a glut of
ships, a faltering global economy and weaker consumer demand.
Sources told Reuters last month that Germany's biggest
lender, Deutsche Bank, was looking to sell at least
$1 billion of shipping loans to reduce its exposure to a sector
whose lenders face closer scrutiny from the European Central
Bank.
NordLB aims to cut its exposure to between 12 billion and 14
billion euros ($14-16 billion) within five years, from 18
billion euros now.
NordLB and KKR said they expected their deal to close in the
fourth quarter. They did not disclose terms of the agreement.
($1 = 0.8855 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)