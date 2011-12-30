HSH Nordbank sues Ally, JPMorgan over mortgage losses

Dec 30 German lender HSH Nordbank has sued several banks, including Ally Financial and JPMorgan Chase , over losses on $130.2 million in mortgage bond investments, according to court documents.

HSH Nordbank said the defendants had misrepresented underwriting standards and the quality of the underlying loans. The bank said investments made in those mortgage securities sold by the defendants have lost value.

"The offering materials also contained material misrepresentations about the securities' credit ratings, which understated the securities' risk profile," the bank said in the court filing.

Other defendants in the case includes Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse.

The German bank had earlier sued JPMorgan and Barclays over similar claims.

HSH Nordbank, like other landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its state owners Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein to prop it up with 10 billion euros ($14.3 billion) in loan guarantees and a capital injection of 3 billion.

Ally Financial was formerly known as GMAC Inc.

The case is HSH Nordbank vs Ally Financial, JPMorgan et al, Case No. 653651/2011, New York State Supreme Court.