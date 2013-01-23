版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 00:02 BJT

BRIEF-Nord Gold secures $280 mln financing for High River Gold acquisition

LONDON Jan 23 Nord Gold NV : * Secured $280 million in bridge financing, coordinated by natixis, sberbank

cib and societe generale. * proceeds have been used to finance the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of High River Gold Mines Ltd

